Canadians: Beware WOW HD, Deep Discount, etc.
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 11
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Canadians: Beware WOW HD, Deep Discount, etc.
I've been using wowhd.ca, deepdiscount.com and blowitoutahere.com for years. I believe they are all owned by the same company.
All these websites used to ship directly to Canada via USPS. However, my last three orders have been sent through a brokerage firm called RR Donnelly, which also uses USPS.
HOWEVER... RR Donnelly appears to charge custom, tax and brokerage fees even on small orders. I ordered the Buck Rogers set in early December for $76.68 CAD from WOW HD. It was held up by Canada Post until I received the delivery notice requiring me to pay $17.96 in fees and taxes. (5% GST on $76.68 is only $3.83, so even factoring in the $5 CBSA handling fee, it looks like someone is making money somewhere).
I had placed another order from DeepDiscount about a week later that is now held up in customs, according to Canada Post tracking. That order was for two Blu Rays that total only $42.18 USD but I'm expecting a delivery notice with more fees and taxes. Will advise.
I'm trying to get some clarity from WOW HD but I suspect they are just going to say fees and taxes are my problem. Which, honestly, is correct... but if you're going to switch shipping companies and cause your customers to get dinged with extra fees, you should at least give us a heads up.
I don't mind paying the taxes but I can't stand the ridiculous customs brokerage fees.
Has anyone else experienced this issue?
#2
Re: Canadians: Beware WOW HD, Deep Discount, etc.
Are you sure those are the exact VAT rates and fees ?
Just go through all the calculations:
- $5 fee
(17.96 - 5)/76.68 = 16.9% VAT
- $6 fee
(17.96 - 6)/76.68 = 15.6% VAT
- $7 fee
(17.96 - 7)/76.68 = 14.3% VAT
- $8 fee
(17.96 - 8)/76.68 = 13% VAT
- $9 fee
(17.96 - 9)/76.68 = 11.7% VAT
- $10 fee
(17.96 - 10)/76.68 = 10.4% VAT
Do any of these VAT rates + fees making any sense?
