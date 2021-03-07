DVD Talk Forum

What the Hell Has Happened To Stub Hub?

What the Hell Has Happened To Stub Hub?

   
Old 09-04-21, 10:46 AM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,105
Received 1,850 Likes on 1,182 Posts
What the Hell Has Happened To Stub Hub?
I have used Stub Hub for over a decade without any problem. But I bought tickets for my wife to see Harry Styles at a concert scheduled for tonight and it's been a NIGHTMARE. I bought the tickets on 7/3/21. They were almost $700 for the pair, including a whopping $160 in fees to Stub Hub. I was surprised after making the purchase to see rather than getting my tickets immediately, they claimed they would be sent by 9/3/21, the day before the event. I was pretty upset but their crappy website kept insisting that I had to wait until that day (which seems insane for an electronic transfer of tickets). When the tickets hadn't arrived by yesterday evening, I called their CS, but was told by the message they would only take calls for events on that day. So I hung up. This morning I again checked and the tickets never arrived. Scrolling through their comically inadequate Help page, they don't have any sort of online chat, they just send you to their Stub Hub Support forum which is just full of unanswered posts of people who didn't get their tickets. I have now been on hold for 90 minutes and there's no end in sight to this phone Hold. I don't know what to do at this point. I see that others have been on hold for 3 hours without anyone picking up. I know my seat numbers and wonder if I should just go to MGM Garden Arena tonight with proof of purchase and see if they can let me in? I don't know. This is inexcusably bad customer service. I want to report them to the Better Business Bureau.
Old 09-04-21, 11:23 AM
TomOpus
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 35,669
Received 319 Likes on 235 Posts
Re: What the Hell Has Happened To Stub Hub?
Do they have a Twitter presence?
Old 09-04-21, 11:40 AM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,105
Received 1,850 Likes on 1,182 Posts
Re: What the Hell Has Happened To Stub Hub?
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Do they have a Twitter presence?
No I looked. They havent posted in months. Its shocking how shoddy this service is.
Old 09-04-21, 12:01 PM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,105
Received 1,850 Likes on 1,182 Posts
Re: What the Hell Has Happened To Stub Hub?
A sampling of reviews at the Better Business Bureau :
https://www.bbb.org/us/ca/san-franci...stomer-reviews
