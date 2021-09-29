Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Quote: CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1.



The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.



After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price

Wonder what all is going to go up and if they should change their name to something like Dollar PLUS Tree store?And besides movies, I only have a few things I like to get from DT. And this is just part of inflation hitting the economy.Rest of the story.