Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

   
09-29-21, 02:10 PM
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Paradise
Posts: 2,238
Received 41 Likes on 35 Posts
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
Wonder what all is going to go up and if they should change their name to something like Dollar PLUS Tree store?
And besides movies, I only have a few things I like to get from DT. And this is just part of inflation hitting the economy.


CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1.

The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.

After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price
.

Rest of the story.
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wire...-bite-80303070



