Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
Wonder what all is going to go up and if they should change their name to something like Dollar PLUS Tree store?
And besides movies, I only have a few things I like to get from DT. And this is just part of inflation hitting the economy.
.
Rest of the story.
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wire...-bite-80303070
And besides movies, I only have a few things I like to get from DT. And this is just part of inflation hitting the economy.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1.
The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.
After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price
The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true.
After expanding nationwide from only a handful of stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, Dollar Tree is breaking the mold and will sell items in some locations that exceed the tantalizing $1 grab-n-go price
Rest of the story.
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wire...-bite-80303070
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off