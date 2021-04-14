DVD Talk Forum

Amazon after opening local warehouse/Distribution center

Amazon after opening local warehouse/Distribution center

   
04-14-21, 04:34 PM
rduncan
Join Date: Feb 2002
Location: Albuquerque, NM
Amazon after opening local warehouse/Distribution center
I live in Albuquerque and am under the impression Amazon is building/opening a warehouse/distribution center. It seems almost all the stuff I've been buying from them has originated at one of the Phoenix centers, I believe there are multiple, or possibly Tucson.

Has anyone noticed anything change after they have opened a local warehouse in their town? In other words, did that generate the "same-day delivery" that wasn't available (do they still do that?) or the local warehouse only carried certain lines of merchandise, certain TVs or food items, etc. I can't recall how large of a building is being built but when I drove past it looked larger than anything I've seen in town. SO, I'm wondering if that means after they get up and running, I may be offered same-day delivery or perhaps the next day with Prime. One last rambling question, does Amazon offer any sort of "will-call" or even curbside pickup? I suspect these are really warehouses and nothing resembling any sort of retail store type section.
04-14-21, 04:46 PM
Nick Danger
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Re: Amazon after opening local warehouse/Distribution center
I first noticed the place last year when the jobsite was being leveled. It's imposingly large: 2.5 million sq ft of floor space altogether.

When I order multiple items from Amazon, they often arrive in different boxes from different cities. I would be surprised if they had everything in one building.
Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
