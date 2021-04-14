Amazon after opening local warehouse/Distribution center

I live in Albuquerque and am under the impression Amazon is building/opening a warehouse/distribution center. It seems almost all the stuff I've been buying from them has originated at one of the Phoenix centers, I believe there are multiple, or possibly Tucson.



Has anyone noticed anything change after they have opened a local warehouse in their town? In other words, did that generate the "same-day delivery" that wasn't available (do they still do that?) or the local warehouse only carried certain lines of merchandise, certain TVs or food items, etc. I can't recall how large of a building is being built but when I drove past it looked larger than anything I've seen in town. SO, I'm wondering if that means after they get up and running, I may be offered same-day delivery or perhaps the next day with Prime. One last rambling question, does Amazon offer any sort of "will-call" or even curbside pickup? I suspect these are really warehouses and nothing resembling any sort of retail store type section.