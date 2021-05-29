Does Amazon, Home Depot, & others remove negative review for certain companies?

Does Amazon, Home Depot, and other websites remove negative reviews on behalf of certain companies under some kind of special agreement?



I purchased a several Husky shelving units from home Depot, all of which had major issues and flaws in their product. They claim that their shelving units will hold 10,0000 lbs. but that is not possible. All of the units I purchased were not welded together properly so they were all warped and couldn't even be put together. Other parts didn't have the pre drilled hole slots that they were supposed to have to put the shelves together. I had to take the units back and there was the same issue with the other ones. There is a note in the box that if there is an issue to call the 1800 number and they will replace the parts. Called them and after a month and multiple calls still never received the replacement parts.



I attempted to leave a one star review on the product but home Depot removed it saying it did not conform to community standards. I rewrote the review and they removed it again. I rewrote it again but was very brief so they couldn't make up another reason to remove it, but yet again they removed it for an invalid reason. basically if you gave it one star, it would be removed.



I was suspicious that they intentionally removed any bad reviews for this company, so I decided to test out giving the same product a one star review on Amazon to see what they would do and they removed it as well. It seems like this manufacturer has some kind of special agreement to remove negative reviews on their product.



Here is the review that that they claim violates their standards:



Not welded together properly and they won't send you replacement parts

Bought multiple sets of these and there was something wrong with every one of them. The main support bracket on two of them weren't welded together and came all bent up in the box. Several of the other crossbeams didn't have the holes predrilled into them like they...



This is the reason for the removal: ' Your review should focus on specific features of the product and your experience with it. Feedback on the seller or your shipment experience should be provided at Amazon/Feedback."



I would think that the main support beams not being welded together properly is a valid part of the product feature and shouldn't be a reason for the removal of a review. I even resubmitted the review but removed the part they bolded and they removed the review again with the same generic response but this time they just highlighted "Bought multiple sets" as the reason for the removal.



It seems like it would be very hard to trust the feedback score on products from some companies that have more positive reviews if they are intentional removing negative reviews. They are basically swaying purchases on specific brands by removing negative reviews for one manufacturer but not removing negatives and possible removing positives from other companies that don't have a special agreement with the seller.