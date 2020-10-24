DVD Talk Forum

Rip Off Seller On Ebay & Awful Ebay CS

   
Rip Off Seller On Ebay & Awful Ebay CS
BEWARE of Ebay seller "subrinkh_22"

I'm currently getting ripped off by a an obvious criminal (literally) on ebay & they still won't do anything until Saturday; & told me not to expect a refund until 11/2. While they keep letting this slime rip off all of his customers. He had 100% fb when I placed my order. He's received 12 negs in the last week including mine. He uploads fake tracking numbers. And ebay doesn't seem to care; at least their cs in Asia doesn't........ I would think ebay would want to get rid of this guy yesterday; the money is likely going to come out of ebay's bank account.

Thanks for letting me rant.

Update: this guy now has 38 negs for fake tracking numbers in the last 3 weeks. (the seller had 100% fb when I ordered) Ebay has not thrown him off the site. Ebay was supposed to have a supervisor call me by Friday. Didn't happen. I was also told that the website was supposed to let me file a quick claim today. Didn't happen. I s/w Asian cs. They opened the claim, but claim they can't file it until next Friday & I have to call them again for them to do so. Then there will be another time lapse before I get the money. This is the 2nd time this has happened. I am close to done with ebay. Not that I'm an Amazon fan, but I would have gotten my money back on my first call to them.


Lastly, the item (a box set was only a couple dollars cheaper on ebay at the time of purchase than it was on Amazon. It's now gone up by more than $40 on Amazon. Grr.
