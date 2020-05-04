DVD Planet Store?

Hello! There's a cancelled sitcom series I have been looking to watch for a few years now called The Return of Jezebel James. The three aired episodes and four unaired episodes were released on iTunes after the show ended in 2008/09 and the series also seems to have been available on Amazon Prime streaming at one point in time. Unfortunately, both iTunes and Amazon show the show as being unavailable at this point in time, and because of its "unacceptably low ratings" it has not had a DVD release to my knowledge.



I say "to my knowledge," because I have just become aware of a DVD of the show apparently existing on a Pakistani website for the store 'DVD Planet Store.' While there are a decent amount of reviews of the site on Trust Pilot and they are overwhelmingly positive, I'm concerned that four reviews from 2020 claim they never heard back from the store. I don't think this has to do with COVID closures, as there are contradictory five star reviews from March 2020. I'm also a bit weirded out that the site apparently doesn't take money online, but ships from Pakistan to the UK/US and..doesn't say how payment is received.



I was wondering if anyone here had first-hand knowledge of the site either recently or from years prior. If it was any other DVD I'd let it go and look elsewhere, but if this is legit it could lead to me finding something that's been lost to the internet for a little while now.

