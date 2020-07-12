DVD Talk Forum

Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
Im out of town right now and planning on going to the Barnes and Noble store in the morning to do some book shopping thats long overdue.

Just wondering if theres any book sales going on or anything at Barnes and Noble stores?
Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?

Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/h/coupons-deals
Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
eh at online coupons.

What Barnes and Noble should do is have print out coupons for half off of paperbacks.

Those would come in handy since newer re-release paperbacks cost like 17 to 20 bucks just for one book. Especially newer paperbacks for Stephen King books.

Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
Those would come in handy since newer re-release paperbacks cost like 17 to 20 bucks just for one book. Especially newer paperbacks for Stephen King books.
Oh, for the days when (new-release!) paperbacks cost 95 cents or $1.25. That was only 45 years ago! (I'm looking at my Robin Cook, Stephen King, and Crichton vintage paperbacks now and see those prices, eg 'The Andromeda Strain, $1.25, printed in 1971). And in those intervening years, book costs have gone up TWENTY times??!! I don't think so.

As recently as 1985, new-release hardbacks were $9.95 or $10.95. Now, what, $35 to $40 for a new-release hardback? And paper quality has become so cheap. You're getting mostly pulp in that hardback now, whereas 20 or 30 years ago, your $12 got you a quaity, stiched binding, acid-free paper which wouldn't yellow in 2 years, and a good cloth cover. Now, you get shit (glued binding, cardboard, paper binding, and newspaper-quality pulp paper).
