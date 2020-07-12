Re: Any sales going on at Barnes and Noble?

Quote: urrutiap Originally Posted by Those would come in handy since newer re-release paperbacks cost like 17 to 20 bucks just for one book. Especially newer paperbacks for Stephen King books.

Oh, for the days when (new-release!) paperbacks cost 95 cents or $1.25. That was only 45 years ago! (I'm looking at my Robin Cook, Stephen King, and Crichton vintage paperbacks now and see those prices, eg 'The Andromeda Strain, $1.25, printed in 1971). And in those intervening years, book costs have gone up TWENTY times??!! I don't think so.As recently as 1985, new-release hardbacks were $9.95 or $10.95. Now, what, $35 to $40 for a new-release hardback? And paper quality has become so cheap. You're getting mostly pulp in that hardback now, whereas 20 or 30 years ago, your $12 got you a quaity, stiched binding, acid-free paper which wouldn't yellow in 2 years, and a good cloth cover. Now, you get shit (glued binding, cardboard, paper binding, and newspaper-quality pulp paper).