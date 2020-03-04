Kudos To Amazon Thread (Short-lived? Maybe)

Just wanted to give a bigTHANK-YOUto Amazon for maintaining their deliveries, even if they have been a few weeks late...or in my case...they ended up arriving sooner than expected. Packages have not been crushed or the like, maybe a few scuffs here and there. But nothing major. Yeah, toilet paper is still a magical find on Amazon Prime, but it seems to be getting better. I got a rag and running water.If Amazon was not shipping products to those living in the United States, I think we'd even be in worse shape. Their logistics is the best I've seen, and packages manage to work their way to my doorstep, even in the middle of the worst national interruption that has ever hit. I know many elderly are ordering products, and getting those products is essential, and keeps them at home, and keeps them safer.If anyone has any other, feel free to add them...