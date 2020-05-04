DVD Talk Forum

04-05-20
Buying Refurbished Laptops Off Ebay
My laptop is ten years old and is currently on life support. I'm considering purchasing a refurbished Dell Latitude laptop on ebay from a seller with a 100% feedback rating and close to 2,000 transactions in selling only refurbished customizable laptops. Here's the link for the ebay listing:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Dell-Latitu...97.m4902.l9144

Just curious if any members here have previously purchased a refurbished laptop on ebay. Would you recommend it or is it wiser/safer to just buy new direct from the manufacturer. I've never purchased anything refurbished before, but the price for the customized specifications I require is highly reasonable.

Thanks in advance for any feedback/opinions.
