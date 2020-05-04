Buying Refurbished Laptops Off Ebay

My laptop is ten years old and is currently on life support. I'm considering purchasing a refurbished Dell Latitude laptop on ebay from a seller with a 100% feedback rating and close to 2,000 transactions in selling only refurbished customizable laptops. Here's the link for the ebay listing:Just curious if any members here have previously purchased a refurbished laptop on ebay. Would you recommend it or is it wiser/safer to just buy new direct from the manufacturer. I've never purchased anything refurbished before, but the price for the customized specifications I require is highly reasonable.Thanks in advance for any feedback/opinions.