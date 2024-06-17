Coldplay - Moon Music
Coldplay - Moon Music
A new album is coming in Oct
Are they now more popular overseas than in America right now?
Coldplay have announced the release of their tenth studio album, “Moon Music,” slated for release on October 4. The album’s first single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” is due this Friday. The album is produced by Max Martin, who has worked with everyone from Britney Spears and the Weeknd to Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. The album is the group’s first since 2021’s “Music of the Spheres.”
"The album's physical release will set new sustainability standards. It will be the world's first album released as a 140g EcoRecord LP, with each copy made from 9 recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste."
https://variety.com/2024/music/news/...er-1236039848/
