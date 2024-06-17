DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Coldplay - Moon Music

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Coldplay - Moon Music

   
Old 06-17-24, 10:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 23,920
Received 777 Likes on 633 Posts
Coldplay - Moon Music
A new album is coming in Oct

Are they now more popular overseas than in America right now?

Insert your own pun


Coldplay have announced the release of their tenth studio album, “Moon Music,” slated for release on October 4. The album’s first single, “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” is due this Friday. The album is produced by Max Martin, who has worked with everyone from Britney Spears and the Weeknd to Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. The album is the group’s first since 2021’s “Music of the Spheres.”

"The album's physical release will set new sustainability standards. It will be the world's first album released as a 140g EcoRecord LP, with each copy made from 9 recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste."

https://variety.com/2024/music/news/...er-1236039848/




JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The VINYL Thread!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.