Sisters of Mercy
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 243
Received 43 Likes on 34 Posts
Sisters of Mercy
Has anyone seen them in the 10 years or so? Is he as bad as they say he his. Eldritch was a goth god back in the day, now he looks like Uncle Fester. No bass player either, just two guitar players and “Doktor”. Shitty phone videos are tough to judge. The crowds in the vids dont help either. Are they dead because Eldritch is bad or is it he dont give a shit when the crowd dont care.
Tickets for the us tour go on sale tomorrow morning and just wondering if it is worth it or not.
Seen TSOM late 80s and early 90s, and wanted to take my kids to see one-of my all time favorites. And they love listening to my old albums. Just dont want them to be turned off if the shows are bad.
Few have said if I have seen them back in the day and go now, I will be very very disappointed.
Tickets for the us tour go on sale tomorrow morning and just wondering if it is worth it or not.
Seen TSOM late 80s and early 90s, and wanted to take my kids to see one-of my all time favorites. And they love listening to my old albums. Just dont want them to be turned off if the shows are bad.
Few have said if I have seen them back in the day and go now, I will be very very disappointed.
#2
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,534
Received 1,857 Likes on 1,244 Posts
Re: Sisters of Mercy
I was never a big enough fan though I liked their one "hit "album. Those rumors are enough to make me realize that I probably won't be going to see them when they come through my town.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off