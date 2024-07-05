Sisters of Mercy

Has anyone seen them in the 10 years or so? Is he as bad as they say he his. Eldritch was a goth god back in the day, now he looks like Uncle Fester. No bass player either, just two guitar players and “Doktor”. Shitty phone videos are tough to judge. The crowds in the vids dont help either. Are they dead because Eldritch is bad or is it he dont give a shit when the crowd dont care.



Tickets for the us tour go on sale tomorrow morning and just wondering if it is worth it or not.



Seen TSOM late 80s and early 90s, and wanted to take my kids to see one-of my all time favorites. And they love listening to my old albums. Just dont want them to be turned off if the shows are bad.



Few have said if I have seen them back in the day and go now, I will be very very disappointed.