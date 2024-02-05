Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
I discovered this talking to some millennials : While they know tons of 80s pop music, they have never heard of Oingo Boingo, nor recognize any of their songs. To me, this is mind-boggling as they seemed hugely popular, especially in So Cal in the late 80s and into the early 90s. We were discussing Danny Elfman, who played a recent music festival here last weekend. My colleague asked what Elman would be doing on stage -- she knew him as a composer. While she and the others knew the singing voice of Jack Skellington (when reminded), they had never heard of Elman's real band.
It occurred to me that despite all the 80s nostalgia, and the continuing fondness for all 80s music from Madonna to The Smiths to The Clash to Devo, the music of Boingo seems to be totally forgotten. Never used in movies (besides Weird Science), never in commercials, never on the radio. It's kind of weird, considering how big they used to be, or at least seemed that way to me.
It occurred to me that despite all the 80s nostalgia, and the continuing fondness for all 80s music from Madonna to The Smiths to The Clash to Devo, the music of Boingo seems to be totally forgotten. Never used in movies (besides Weird Science), never in commercials, never on the radio. It's kind of weird, considering how big they used to be, or at least seemed that way to me.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Not a single Top 40 hit on the main song chart (Weird Science got close at 45) so they were never on any Casey Kasem-type countdown shows, etc.
As far as albums go, the best they ever charted was #71. And in an era when major albums hit platinum many times over--like from the other names you mentioned--OB only had one album hit gold.
#3
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 23,675
Received 713 Likes on 472 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Yeah...
I can't name a single song by them. I know the group name, and probably would recognize a song or two from the 80s, but I can't put a song title to the group off the top of my head.
I can't name a single song by them. I know the group name, and probably would recognize a song or two from the 80s, but I can't put a song title to the group off the top of my head.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,527
Received 1,852 Likes on 1,240 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Yeah, weird science, and dead man's party, and that's about all who wasn't a big fan would know.
I also feel like Elfman took great pains to sort of distance himself from that part of his career, if I'm not mistaken?
I also feel like Elfman took great pains to sort of distance himself from that part of his career, if I'm not mistaken?
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 4,548
Received 457 Likes on 315 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Mainly know them for Dead Mans Party because of Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield.
The following 3 users liked this post by Meathead:
[email protected] (05-05-24), Kurt D (05-02-24), tommyp007 (05-02-24)
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Never that big and havent been a band in what, 25-30 years?
Really great band, though. No one else sounds like them. They deserve to have a re-discovery. Maybe they should get a song on Stranger Things.
It would be great if they would do a reunion tour. I know that Elfman has hearing issues, but didnt he do some rock shows a couple of years back when his rock album came out (it is a really good album)? I would think with medical advancements there might be a way to enable him to do it.
Really great band, though. No one else sounds like them. They deserve to have a re-discovery. Maybe they should get a song on Stranger Things.
It would be great if they would do a reunion tour. I know that Elfman has hearing issues, but didnt he do some rock shows a couple of years back when his rock album came out (it is a really good album)? I would think with medical advancements there might be a way to enable him to do it.
#7
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
It would be great if they would do a reunion tour. I know that Elfman has hearing issues, but didn’t he do some rock shows a couple of years back when his rock album came out (it is a really good album)? I would think with medical advancements there might be a way to enable him to do it.
Edit : Looks like he did both. And did Boingo stuff.
#8
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Feb 2000
Posts: 3,430
Received 158 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
The songs haven't been popular on TikTok or featured in any buzzy TV shows (like Kate Busch for example). Most of the 80s stuff that is currently popular are either true icons/pioneers or had their work licensed. I've found that younger folk might know an older song but don't really care about the artists. It's possible that she's heard Weird Science but doesn't know the band.
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 12,963
Received 952 Likes on 726 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Yeah, their popularity outside of Southern California is minimal. It shouldn't be, they were a good band, but them's the facts. Even more inexplicable, their SoCal fans are not from the "alternative scene". I remember in school in Boston, chatting with my other punk/alternative fans about bands, and there was this straight-laced dude from San Diego bored out of his mind as we talked about various bands and who was coming to town. But then when someone mentioned Boingo was on tour and coming to town, it was like turning on a switch with this guy. He wanted tickets, and he wanted them NOW.
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 23,362
Received 2,244 Likes on 1,528 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
#11
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 12,539
Received 750 Likes on 370 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
I love this song, though it guess it wasn't really a hit either. It's not on the list above, and my friend, who loves 80's music, had never heard it when I played it for him.
I was trying to remember where I had heard it, and I thought it was from a movie. I was right about that, but it wasn't a big movie. It was one I watched a ton on cable as a kid when I was less discerning. It's from the Boxing Montage in Teen Wolf Too.
Also, in the 2000's when I was involved in the local independent wrestling scene, I knew a wrestler who used it as his entrance music.
I was trying to remember where I had heard it, and I thought it was from a movie. I was right about that, but it wasn't a big movie. It was one I watched a ton on cable as a kid when I was less discerning. It's from the Boxing Montage in Teen Wolf Too.
Also, in the 2000's when I was involved in the local independent wrestling scene, I knew a wrestler who used it as his entrance music.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Seeing their list of songs, I only know Weird Science because of the movie. Checked out Dead Man's Party on YouTube and never heard it before - unless it was used in a movie a long time ago and I forgot about it.
I think it pretty much illustrates how little known they were in the 80s since with today's nostalgia over 80s movies and music - they still aren't being referenced.
#13
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
That just blows my mind as a So Cal guy in the 80s. They were literally everywhere, a KROQ staple. My wife and I somehow lucked into getting tickets to one of their Farewell concerts at Universal Amphitheater around Halloween 1995, one of the toughest tickets in town. Great show, I never really believed it would really be it for them, but it actually was.
#14
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 38,238
Received 1,197 Likes on 921 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
The drummer for Oingo Boingo was also in From Dusk till Dawn - he's the drummer for Tito & Tarantula in the scenes where the band is rocking out in the Titty Twister.
#15
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
It would be great if they would do a reunion tour. I know that Elfman has hearing issues, but didn’t he do some rock shows a couple of years back when his rock album came out (it is a really good album)? I would think with medical advancements there might be a way to enable him to do it.
Plus the shows he is doing now is part rock songs/part his film/tv work, which make me feel like he's doing in begrudgingly.
Last edited by flansered; 05-03-24 at 12:02 PM.
#16
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 44,326
Received 1,982 Likes on 1,534 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
They were apparently big enough for the author of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, to include the name in his manga back in the day (though I guess when it was brought here they changed their names). He loves Western music in particular hence all the references but they can't have been that obscure.
#17
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,919
Received 395 Likes on 283 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Who? Like others, I have heard about them but don't listen to them. I know the Weird Science song but I really think of Elfman in terms of a composer and not part of that band.
#18
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 12,963
Received 952 Likes on 726 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
That just blows my mind as a So Cal guy in the 80s. They were literally everywhere, a KROQ staple. My wife and I somehow lucked into getting tickets to one of their Farewell concerts at Universal Amphitheater around Halloween 1995, one of the toughest tickets in town. Great show, I never really believed it would really be it for them, but it actually was.
#19
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
#20
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 7,052
Received 364 Likes on 236 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
#21
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 63,350
Received 1,834 Likes on 1,139 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Also, I'm a SoCal person so yeah, Oingo Boingo was everywhere as for as I could tell. Well, them the waaay fuckin' OVERRRRRRRATED Red Hot Chili Fuckin' Peppers...but I can see where California folks might not understand that OB weren't that big a deal in other states.
#22
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,527
Received 1,852 Likes on 1,240 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Boingo knew that if they dared appear in public they would be hounded mercilessly by paparazzi.
#23
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,174
#24
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 38,238
Received 1,197 Likes on 921 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Elfman used to get paid 1 million per film score now he gets 2 million per score.
#25
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 23,362
Received 2,244 Likes on 1,528 Posts
Re: Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?
Which one was Elfman, Oingo or Boingo?