Why Have Oingo Boingo Been Forgotten?

I discovered this talking to some millennials : While they know tons of 80s pop music, they have never heard of Oingo Boingo, nor recognize any of their songs. To me, this is mind-boggling as they seemed hugely popular, especially in So Cal in the late 80s and into the early 90s. We were discussing Danny Elfman, who played a recent music festival here last weekend. My colleague asked what Elman would be doing on stage -- she knew him as a composer. While she and the others knew the singing voice of Jack Skellington (when reminded), they had never heard of Elman's real band.

It occurred to me that despite all the 80s nostalgia, and the continuing fondness for all 80s music from Madonna to The Smiths to The Clash to Devo, the music of Boingo seems to be totally forgotten. Never used in movies (besides Weird Science), never in commercials, never on the radio. It's kind of weird, considering how big they used to be, or at least seemed that way to me.