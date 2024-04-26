Any of you all have memories of 93KHJ?

I've been listening to old radio broadcasts, particularly the Boss era of 93 KJH, which are a lot of fun. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood got me into it a few years ago, and it's fun to just have an hour or so block of songs and ads from about '66-70. A number of the artists playing are still around today (Neil Young, Paul McCartney, the Stones). It's funny to hear songs that stand the test of time today. Tons of ads for businesses that no longer exist which is a trip.