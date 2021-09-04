DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Rest In Peace: DMX

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Rest In Peace: DMX

   
Old 04-09-21, 12:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,904
Received 104 Likes on 83 Posts
Rest In Peace: DMX
DMX, rapper and actor, dies at 50 - CNN

Very sad. Far too young. That voice ...

Last edited by Kurt D; 04-09-21 at 01:07 PM.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-09-21, 12:50 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 14,975
Received 210 Likes on 152 Posts
re: Rest In Peace: DMX
RIP to one of my favorites growing up.

Tyson coming out to DMX on his first fight back from prison will always give me chills.


Noonan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-09-21, 01:31 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Location: Santa Clara, California
Posts: 10,387
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Rest In Peace: DMX
Who's gon' give it to us if not X?

RIP.
shizawn is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (04-09-21)
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.