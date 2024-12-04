Maggie Rogers - Don't Forget Me (4/12/24)
Maggie Rogers - Don't Forget Me (4/12/24)
I see we don't have any Maggie Rogers thread yet in this forum. I've only recently discovered her, and I just love her new album.
For those that don't know, this is her third album. She has a very cool origin story, being 'discovered' while a student at NYU, presenting her class project, essentially her homework,at the Clive Davis Institute. Pharrell Williams was a surprise observer as the students presented the song they had worked on. So she bravely played her song "Alaska" for Pharrell, and the rest is history.
Anyway, this third album she recorded with with producer Ian Fitchuk (who just produced the Kacey Musgraves album that dropped the week before) over just five days. I think it's a really strong album, both vocally and musically. Has kind of Sheryl Crow, Fleetwood Mac, Haim and Bonnie Raitt vibes.
The lead single was the title track, which is the last song on the album. A very pretty song.
The new single is maybe my favorite track, The Kill. She performed it last night on Colbert
Anyway, it's a really strong and interesting album, if a little brief at just 10 tracks. I'm a big fan of the Every Single Album podcast from The Ringer Podcast Network. They did an episode on it last week (as they had early access to the album), worth a listen after ejnoying the album a couple of times.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5iU...2bbe316b494333
