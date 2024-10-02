Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024
ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NOMINEES FOR 2024 INDUCTION
THE 2024 CEREMONY RETURNS TO DISNEY+ AND ABC
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today the following Nominees for 2024 Induction:
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Ten out of 15 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad OConnor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade.
This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.
The Nominees were announced today in partnership with ABC/Disney+ at the TCA in Los Angeles and on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame social channels.
Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. An artists musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.
Inductees will be announced in late April. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall with date and on-sale information to be announced.
Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/membership to learn more.
