The Black Keys: Ohio Players
1. This Is Nowhere
2. Don't Let Me Go
3. Beautiful People (Stay High)
4. On The Game
5. Only Love Matters
6. Candy and Her Friends (Ft. Lil Noid)
7. I Forgot to Be Your Lover
8. Please Me (Till I'm Satisfied)
9. You'll Pay
10. Paper Crown (Ft. Beck & Juicy J)
11. Live Till I Die
12. Read Em And Weep
13. Fever Tree
14. Every Time You Leave
With the exception of the 3 songs/vids I watched on you tube, I will be listening to this album in full for the first time exclusively on vinyl. I've really liked what I've heard so far as well.
