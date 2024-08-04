The Black Keys: Ohio Players

1. This Is Nowhere2. Don't Let Me Go3. Beautiful People (Stay High)4. On The Game5. Only Love Matters6. Candy and Her Friends (Ft. Lil Noid)7. I Forgot to Be Your Lover8. Please Me (Till I'm Satisfied)9. You'll Pay10. Paper Crown (Ft. Beck & Juicy J)11. Live Till I Die12. Read Em And Weep13. Fever Tree14. Every Time You LeaveWith the exception of the 3 songs/vids I watched on you tube, I will be listening to this album in full for the first time exclusively on vinyl. I've really liked what I've heard so far as well.