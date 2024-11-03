DVD Talk Forum

Eric Carmen dead at 74

Music Talk

03-11-24
Eric Carmen dead at 74
From Variety:

Eric Carmen, who became an icon of power pop as the frontman of the Raspberries before achieving even bigger hits as a solo artist in the 1970s and 80s, has died at age 74.

The news came in a message from his wife, Amy Carmen, on the singers website.

It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen, she wrote. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the familys privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. Love Is All That Matters Faithful and Forever.'

