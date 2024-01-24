The Killers - 20th Anniversary Album, Tour & Vegas Residency Discussion

TRACKLIST:

JENNY WAS A FRIEND OF MINE

MR. BRIGHTSIDE

ALL THESE THINGS THAT IVE DONE

SOMEBODY TOLD ME

WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG

READ MY MIND

HUMAN

SPACEMAN

A DUSTLAND FAIRYTALE

BE STILL

RUNAWAYS

THE MAN

CAUTION

MY OWN SOULS WARNING

DYING BREED

PRESSURE MACHINE

QUIET TOWN

BOY

YOUR SIDE OF TOWN

SPIRIT

The Killers Announce Hot Fuss 20th Anniversary Residency in Las Vegas

A month ago, the group released the compilation album

, featuring the new song Spirit. Theyre promoting it with a European tour in the summer and appearances at Boston Calling and the Governors Ball Music Festival.



A new album was in the works last year, but they scrapped it because Flowers no longer felt like making synth-pop records reminiscent of their early work. Halfway through recording, I realized, I cant do this, Flowers told

This is the crisis Im in. The Killers are my identity, and our songs fill the seats, but Im more fulfilled making music like [the stark, stripped-down]

. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy Id been looking for! Im as proud of

as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but Im not 20. So Im thinking about the next phase of my life.