The Killers - 20th Anniversary Album, Tour & Vegas Residency Discussion
The Killers - 20th Anniversary Album, Tour & Vegas Residency Discussion
The Killers are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut release, Hot Fuss with a Double Greatest Hits Album called Rebel Diamonds. It's remastered and it's a really solid collection
TRACKLIST:
JENNY WAS A FRIEND OF MINE
MR. BRIGHTSIDE
ALL THESE THINGS THAT IVE DONE
SOMEBODY TOLD ME
WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG
READ MY MIND
HUMAN
SPACEMAN
A DUSTLAND FAIRYTALE
BE STILL
RUNAWAYS
THE MAN
CAUTION
MY OWN SOULS WARNING
DYING BREED
PRESSURE MACHINE
QUIET TOWN
BOY
YOUR SIDE OF TOWN
SPIRIT
They will be performing a couple of dates on the East Coast and then in Dublin and London.
But what has me excited is that they're doing their first residency in their original home of Las Vegas at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace, after Adele finishes her Residency there. 8 Dates have been announced, but I would assume many more will be added. I got nice, close tickets for the final of the current dates. $250 each (plus fees) for Orchestra-level seats at that venue seems reasonable -- especially compared to Adele tickets.
What's cool is that they will play Hot Fuss in its entirety, and even better, the original 4-man line up will be performing shows together for the first time since 2016.
The Killers will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut LP, Hot Fuss, by playing the album straight through at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in their hometown of Las Vegas. Eight nights are booked between August 14 through August 30. Tickets go on sale January 27.
All four members of the band singer Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr will participate in the shows. This is a rarity since Stoermer stopped touring with the group in 2016 due to hearing issues and burnout from the road, and Keuning stepped away between 2017 and 2020 to spend more time with his family. Nobody is going to sympathize with me, Keuning told Rolling Stone in 2021, but physically and mentally, I could not go to the airport and devote myself to two more years of being gone. I could not do it. I was going crazy.
Keuning returned to the group later that year, but hes been MIA for several recent tours. Rhythm guitarist Ted Sablay steps up and plays lead when hes not there. Keuning and Stoermer remained official members of the group throughout their breaks from the road, though Keuning didnt play on 2020s Imploding The Mirage, and Stormer didnt participate in the sessions for 2021s Pressure Machine.
The Hot Fuss anniversary gigs in Las Vegas are a great chance for the band to reunite onstage and revisit the songs that launched them. Hot Fuss tunes like Mr. Brightside, Somebody Told Me, All Things Things That Ive Done, Smile Like You Mean It, Andy, Youre a Star, and Jenny Was a Friend of Mine have been consistent parts of their stage show for the last two decades. Its hard to imagine theyll ever be able to play a concert without playing at least Mr. Brightside, one of the most beloved rock songs of the 21st century.
The back half of Hot Fuss, however, is packed with rarities that the group has largely ignored in recent years. They havent played On Top since 2016, Believe Me Natalie since 2018, and Everything Will Be Alright since 2005. These shows will also mark the first time theyve ever gone back and played an album in its entirety.
A month ago, the group released the compilation album Rebel Diamonds, featuring the new song Spirit. Theyre promoting it with a European tour in the summer and appearances at Boston Calling and the Governors Ball Music Festival.
A new album was in the works last year, but they scrapped it because Flowers no longer felt like making synth-pop records reminiscent of their early work. Halfway through recording, I realized, I cant do this, Flowers told The Times. This is the crisis Im in. The Killers are my identity, and our songs fill the seats, but Im more fulfilled making music like [the stark, stripped-down] Pressure Machine. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy Id been looking for! Im as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but Im not 20. So Im thinking about the next phase of my life.
The Killers Hot Fuss 20th Anniversary tour dates:
Aug 14 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 16 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 17 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 21 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 23 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 24 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 28 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Aug 30 Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
The Killers Announce Hot Fuss 20th Anniversary Residency in Las VegasAll four members of the group will play their debut LP straight through in August at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
