Help identfy a song. "Sequel" to Monster Mash

I first heard this on Sirius XM around Halloween time a few years ago. Best way I can describe it is it was like a rockabilly sounding song. I'm guessing 70s? Had new lyrics and everything. Was not Bobby Pickett. Chorus was like a rough/gravely voiced singer.



It's been impossible trying to google it since the orignal Monster Mash is so popular that I end up short. Any help would be greatly appreciated.