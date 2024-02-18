DVD Talk Forum

Help identfy a song. "Sequel" to Monster Mash

   
Old 02-18-24, 05:29 PM
Help identfy a song. "Sequel" to Monster Mash
I first heard this on Sirius XM around Halloween time a few years ago. Best way I can describe it is it was like a rockabilly sounding song. I'm guessing 70s? Had new lyrics and everything. Was not Bobby Pickett. Chorus was like a rough/gravely voiced singer.

It's been impossible trying to google it since the orignal Monster Mash is so popular that I end up short. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Old 02-18-24, 05:42 PM
Re: Help identfy a song. "Sequel" to Monster Mash
I know you said it's not Pickett but he does have a song call Monster Mash Party. Dracs Back by Billy DeMarco also have the same song.
Old 02-18-24, 06:04 PM
Re: Help identfy a song. "Sequel" to Monster Mash
Originally Posted by Kdogg
I know you said it's not Pickett but he does have a song call Monster Mash Party. Dracs Back by Billy DeMarco also have the same song.
I checked out both of these on youtube. Sadly, it isn't one of them.


