Mojo Nixon dead at 66
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Mojo Nixon dead at 66
Mojo Nixon, Unabashed Outlaw Cult Hero, Dead at 66
Mojo Nixon, the unapologetically brash musician, actor, and radio DJ, died of "a cardiac event" on Wednesday, Feb. 7, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 66. Nixon was aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, an annual music cruise where he was a co-host and regular performer.
Nixon enjoyed a supremely weird yet singular career after he and his former partner, Skid Roper, scored a bizarro breakthrough in 1987 with their novelty hit "Elvis Is Everywhere." A deranged bit of cowpunk/rockabilliy pastiche that honored (and lightly skewered) the King of Rock and Roll's diehard fans, "Elvis Is Everywhere" and its charming low-budget video became an unexpected MTV staple.
After splitting with Roper, Nixon set out to record his 1990 solo debut, Otis, linking up with Country Dick Montana and X's John Doe. His ambitions were big, as he told Rolling Stone: "I wanted to have a band and I wanted to compete with the Replacements and the Blasters and Los Lobos."
The album garnered good attention and the song "Don Henley Must Die" reached Number 20 on the Modern Rock Charts. (The famously prickly Henley even seemed to like it, performing it live with Nixon in 1992). But Otis' momentum was curtailed after Nixon's label, Enigma Records, went bankrupt.
Nixon stayed busy with a variety of music projects during the Nineties, while also branching into other realms. His first acting role was the 1989 Jerry Lee Lewis biopic, Great Balls of Fire, in which he played drummer James Van Eaton; his other acting credits included the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie and the comedy Car 54, Where Are You?. He later picked up gigs as a radio DJ in Cincinnati and San Diego, before securing his longstanding spot on SiriusXM in the early 2000s.
Nixon enjoyed a supremely weird yet singular career after he and his former partner, Skid Roper, scored a bizarro breakthrough in 1987 with their novelty hit "Elvis Is Everywhere." A deranged bit of cowpunk/rockabilliy pastiche that honored (and lightly skewered) the King of Rock and Roll's diehard fans, "Elvis Is Everywhere" and its charming low-budget video became an unexpected MTV staple.
After splitting with Roper, Nixon set out to record his 1990 solo debut, Otis, linking up with Country Dick Montana and X's John Doe. His ambitions were big, as he told Rolling Stone: "I wanted to have a band and I wanted to compete with the Replacements and the Blasters and Los Lobos."
The album garnered good attention and the song "Don Henley Must Die" reached Number 20 on the Modern Rock Charts. (The famously prickly Henley even seemed to like it, performing it live with Nixon in 1992). But Otis' momentum was curtailed after Nixon's label, Enigma Records, went bankrupt.
Nixon stayed busy with a variety of music projects during the Nineties, while also branching into other realms. His first acting role was the 1989 Jerry Lee Lewis biopic, Great Balls of Fire, in which he played drummer James Van Eaton; his other acting credits included the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie and the comedy Car 54, Where Are You?. He later picked up gigs as a radio DJ in Cincinnati and San Diego, before securing his longstanding spot on SiriusXM in the early 2000s.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 12,741
Received 910 Likes on 696 Posts
Re: Mojo Nixon dead at 66
I kinda figured this happened. Last night I was driving home and flipping radio stations. 91X was playing Elvis is Everywhere, but I didn't think anything of it. Then this morning when my clock radio alarm went off, the DJ said "and yes, we'll play more Mojo Nixon this hour" and that had me thinking, "uh oh..."
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 43,300
Received 2,536 Likes on 1,767 Posts
Re: Mojo Nixon dead at 66
I remember "Elvis is Everywhere" being a staple on 120 Minutes for a while, sandwiched between Robyn Hitchcock and Depeche Mode, but I never really "got" his stuff.
I did like the "Prairie Home Invasion" album he did with Jello Biafra, though. I remember picking that CD up in a record store, sight unseen, back in the early 1990s. The old days when we would blind-buy albums we thought looked interesting.
I did like the "Prairie Home Invasion" album he did with Jello Biafra, though. I remember picking that CD up in a record store, sight unseen, back in the early 1990s. The old days when we would blind-buy albums we thought looked interesting.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off