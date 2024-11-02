Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?

I know a lot of you guys in this forum dislike rap, but the Super Bowl 56 show with Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem etc. a few years ago was pretty good.The Shakira/J-Lo show from the 2020 season was also pretty entertaining.Although it outraged a lot of housewivesI did also like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Beyonce among recent ones.