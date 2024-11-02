Best Superbowl halftime show?
#1
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Best Superbowl halftime show?
This is more music related than sports related so I put it here.
Lady Gaga during SB LI was amazing and I'm not a Lady Gaga fan.
Lady Gaga during SB LI was amazing and I'm not a Lady Gaga fan.
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 23,369
Received 644 Likes on 436 Posts
Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?
Prince
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 78,052
Received 3,422 Likes on 2,463 Posts
Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?
I know a lot of you guys in this forum dislike rap, but the Super Bowl 56 show with Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem etc. a few years ago was pretty good.
The Shakira/J-Lo show from the 2020 season was also pretty entertaining. Although it outraged a lot of housewives
I did also like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Beyonce among recent ones.
The Shakira/J-Lo show from the 2020 season was also pretty entertaining. Although it outraged a lot of housewives
I did also like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Beyonce among recent ones.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 9,720
Received 184 Likes on 141 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off