Best Superbowl halftime show?

   
Old 02-11-24, 04:30 PM
Best Superbowl halftime show?
This is more music related than sports related so I put it here.
Lady Gaga during SB LI was amazing and I'm not a Lady Gaga fan.
Old 02-11-24, 04:46 PM
Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?
Prince
Old 02-11-24, 04:51 PM
Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?
I know a lot of you guys in this forum dislike rap, but the Super Bowl 56 show with Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem etc. a few years ago was pretty good.

The Shakira/J-Lo show from the 2020 season was also pretty entertaining. Although it outraged a lot of housewives

I did also like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Beyonce among recent ones.

Old 02-11-24, 05:13 PM
Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?

/thread
Old 02-11-24, 05:32 PM
Re: Best Superbowl halftime show?
Originally Posted by The Cow
Prince
Without a doubt.
