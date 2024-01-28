Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Should they be remembered as one hit wonders or a band that got forgotten and deserves more acclaim and had a bigger career like Depeche Mode?Maybe they were pioneers by being openly gay in the 80's when it was not accepted.I wanted to download some of their songs on Itunes but you have to buy the full album so I just got the CD at Amazon.I was young and had no idea what they were talking about with "Relax" and why it was so controversialI saw the video for that and wow that was crazy.