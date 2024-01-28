Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Should they be remembered as one hit wonders or a band that got forgotten and deserves more acclaim and had a bigger career like Depeche Mode?
Maybe they were pioneers by being openly gay in the 80's when it was not accepted.
I wanted to download some of their songs on Itunes but you have to buy the full album so I just got the CD at Amazon.
I was young and had no idea what they were talking about with "Relax" and why it was so controversial
I saw the video for that and wow that was crazy.
Re: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
The Village People were openly gay and way more successful almost a decade earlier and their music is far more lasting. Frankie is a one hit wonder, nothing more.
Re: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Mostly agree with Decker but two hit wonder. Two Tribes was also a big hit.
