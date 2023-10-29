Need help finding this song
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2023
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Need help finding this song
On SoundCloud years ago (2015), I heard a song in which a woman (sounded black), was singing background lyrics to which she was saying, eaaaaaase up! The beat was funky. Sounded like 90s house/tech music
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off