Buffy Sainte-Marie  Pretendian

Not sure if this will be of much interest here, or how familiar folks here are with her (although I'm sure most have heard Up Where We Belong at least a couple of times), but our CBC News did a remarkable deep dive into the origins of legendary indigenous singer-songwriter, artist, educator and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie and discovered that she's the legitimate daughter of the Italian-American parents from Massachusetts she always claimed adopted her from a reservation in up here in Saskatchewan. The 'pretendian' term in the title is an actual thing, and a number of prominent Canadians have already been outed in recent years for faking indigenous heritage for personal gain and or fame, but this is probably the most prominent example yet.
It's a pretty solid read:
https://www.cbc.ca/newsinteractives/...y-sainte-marie
And some followup comments from members of her reserve, and other indigenous Canadians:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saska...apot-1.7011149
