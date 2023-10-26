Caroline Polacheck
"As her career unfolds"? She has been around for over 15 years. She was previously in the band Chairlift. She's written for Beyonce. One of the best shows I recall seeing is the Chairlift farewell tour. Her first solo album, Pang, is fantastic.
