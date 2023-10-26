DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Caroline Polacheck

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Caroline Polacheck

   
Old 10-26-23, 08:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 22,138
Received 610 Likes on 510 Posts
Caroline Polacheck
Somebody to watch as her career unfolds?

Some parts are kind of WTF am I listening to?




JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-27-23, 08:56 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,689
Likes: 0
Received 4,124 Likes on 2,792 Posts
Re: Caroline Polacheck
"As her career unfolds"? She has been around for over 15 years. She was previously in the band Chairlift. She's written for Beyonce. One of the best shows I recall seeing is the Chairlift farewell tour. Her first solo album, Pang, is fantastic.
Last edited by dex14; 10-27-23 at 09:03 AM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Ticketmaster--where's the outrage?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.