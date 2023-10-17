Britney Spears - Discussion Thread
Britney Spears - Discussion Thread
This kind of blew my mind. Can you imagine the tabloid fodder for a Britney-Justin baby?
https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/17/enter...ars/index.html
During her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Spears became pregnant by the singer and had an abortion, she writes in a book excerpt published by People.
“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she writes. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
