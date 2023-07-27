DVD Talk Forum

Randy Meisner (Eagles) dies at 77

Randy Meisner (Eagles) dies at 77

   
07-27-23, 08:26 PM
Randy Meisner (Eagles) dies at 77
The Eagles announce the death of founding member Randy Meisner at 77

Dropping like flies.
07-27-23, 08:58 PM
Re: Randy Meisner (Eagles) dies at 77
Okay, can all the musicians stop dying, please?

Sheesh.

RIP
07-27-23, 09:35 PM
Re: Randy Meisner (Eagles) dies at 77
As someone who became a huge Eagles fan after their initial run, I'm glad I got see Randy later as part of Poco when they regrouped. I saw them opening for Richard Marx around 1990. I knew he's been in poor health for a while now so not surprised to hear the news. I was able to find his solo albums at a Goodwill a few years ago and they're pretty good.
