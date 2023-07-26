Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
#1
Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
#2
Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Very sad- never recovered from her Son's suicide.
#3
Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Awful, so sad.
She was so talented but so troubled her whole life.
My wife loved her autobiography.
#4
Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
She may have hit it big with "Nothing Compares 2U", but for me it was her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra that stood out. When the First Wave station on SiriusXM plays "Mandinka", I'm in real danger of blowing out my speakers. RIP.
#5
Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
So sad. When I say 'rest in peace' I truly mean it for Sinead.
#6
Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Autobiography was a wonderful read..
#7
Re: Sinead O'Connor dead at 56
Wow, so sad. But I hope she's at peace.
