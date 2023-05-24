RIP: Tina Turner
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
RIP: Tina Turner
Legend.
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...d-obit-192002/
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/enter...ath/index.html
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/...en-1235624415/
Last edited by GuessWho; 05-24-23 at 02:33 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 21,884
Received 253 Likes on 189 Posts
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Rest in peace. Ike even beat her to death.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,749
Received 346 Likes on 240 Posts
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 11,645
Received 713 Likes on 535 Posts
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Very sad to hear this.
RIP Acid Queen
RIP Acid Queen
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,339
Received 4,534 Likes on 3,084 Posts
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Saw her in like 2001 on her tour where Gloria Ruben left ER to be her background singer. Only time I ever got concert tickets in a luxury suite. It was great, she was amazing. So glad I got to see her live and still near her peak.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off