RIP: Tina Turner

Music Talk

RIP: Tina Turner

   
Old 05-24-23, 02:21 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
RIP: Tina Turner


Legend.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...d-obit-192002/
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/enter...ath/index.html
https://variety.com/2023/music/news/...en-1235624415/
Last edited by GuessWho; 05-24-23 at 02:33 PM.
Old 05-24-23, 02:30 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Rest in peace. Ike even beat her to death.
Old 05-24-23, 02:39 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Originally Posted by dsa_shea View Post
Rest in peace. Ike even beat her to death.
Old 05-24-23, 02:46 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Very sad to hear this.

RIP Acid Queen
Old 05-24-23, 03:00 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
Saw her in like 2001 on her tour where Gloria Ruben left ER to be her background singer. Only time I ever got concert tickets in a luxury suite. It was great, she was amazing. So glad I got to see her live and still near her peak.
Old 05-24-23, 03:07 PM
Join Date: May 2022
Location: Boston area
Re: RIP: Tina Turner
I'm just old enough to remember the bulk of her solo career in the 1980s. RIP.
