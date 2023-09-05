RIP MTV News 1987-2023
RIP MTV News 1987-2023
The remaining staff was laid off, so the entire division was closed.
And if course, it was the home to his guy, who just turned 78
Some of you are probably like....They still existed?
End of an era. I remember when I was in college, they did round the clock breaking news when Madonna gave birth to his 1st kid. It was total overkill from what I recall. They had reporters live on the scene.
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Wonder what Tabitha Soren is up to these days?
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Happened to have played hooky the day kurt cobain killed himself. Watched the same 45 minutes of news coverage from them a dozen times.
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
She's a photographer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tabitha_Soren
https://www.tabithasoren.com/
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
I also had no idea that MTV News still existed.
