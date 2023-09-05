DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP MTV News 1987-2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

RIP MTV News 1987-2023

   
Old 05-09-23, 03:27 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,142
Received 2,593 Likes on 1,917 Posts
RIP MTV News 1987-2023


The remaining staff was laid off, so the entire division was closed.

And if course, it was the home to his guy, who just turned 78




Some of you are probably like....They still existed?

End of an era. I remember when I was in college, they did round the clock breaking news when Madonna gave birth to his 1st kid. It was total overkill from what I recall. They had reporters live on the scene.
Last edited by DJariya; 05-09-23 at 03:32 PM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-23, 03:35 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,710
Received 129 Likes on 91 Posts
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Some of you are probably like....They still existed?
Count me in... no clue they still had a news department.

Never liked Kurt Loder from day 1.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-23, 03:45 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 68,042
Received 4,471 Likes on 3,039 Posts
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Originally Posted by Meathead View Post

Never liked Kurt Loder from day 1.
He always did have a strong "Narc" type vibe to him.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-23, 03:48 PM
  #4  
Senior Member
 
Fist of Doom Jr's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2019
Posts: 252
Received 45 Likes on 26 Posts
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Wonder what Tabitha Soren is up to these days?
Fist of Doom Jr is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-23, 04:06 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,553
Received 99 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Happened to have played hooky the day kurt cobain killed himself. Watched the same 45 minutes of news coverage from them a dozen times.
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-23, 04:18 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 24,714
Received 175 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
Originally Posted by Fist of Doom Jr View Post
Wonder what Tabitha Soren is up to these days?
Sorry to hear your Google is broken.

She's a photographer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tabitha_Soren
https://www.tabithasoren.com/
GuessWho is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-23, 04:37 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,123
Received 1,290 Likes on 920 Posts
Re: RIP MTV News 1987-2023
I also had no idea that MTV News still existed.
cultshock is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.