Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35,119
Received 963 Likes on 661 Posts
Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Probably the best known Canadian "folk singer", poet, troubadour, etc. Best known for songs like "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown".
Here's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" which chronicles the ship's sinking in Lake Superior during a storm in 1975:
Here's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" which chronicles the ship's sinking in Lake Superior during a storm in 1975:
The following 4 users liked this post by eXcentris:
[email protected] (05-02-23), andicus (05-01-23), L. Ron zyzzle (05-01-23), Toby Dramit (05-01-23)
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 12,564
Received 1,224 Likes on 860 Posts
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Truth. RIP
#4
Senior Member
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
A tremendous loss. I was fortunate enough to see him perform years ago with my dad. Sundown and The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald are amazing songs, along with Carefree Highway, Rainy Day People, Song For A Winter's Night, and so many more. He'll be greatly missed.
Here is a reaction video to the one that eXcentris posted, as well as one for Sundown, with Jamel_AKA_Jamal, that are worth a watch ...
Here is a reaction video to the one that eXcentris posted, as well as one for Sundown, with Jamel_AKA_Jamal, that are worth a watch ...
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,912
Received 4,443 Likes on 3,020 Posts
#6
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,123
Received 660 Likes on 445 Posts
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Sad news. I always wanted to see him live, but it just didnt work out.
I recommend that documentary that came out a few years ago to anyone even remotely interested in his life and work.
I recommend that documentary that came out a few years ago to anyone even remotely interested in his life and work.
#7
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 3,965
Received 168 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Thanks to SCTV, I think of this every time that I hear Gordon Lightfoot's name or one of his songs:
#8
Senior Member
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
#9
Senior Member
#10
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 20,062
Received 1,271 Likes on 908 Posts
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Damn, sad news. I remember first hearing "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" in high school music class, I loved it then and still do now. RIP Gordon.
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,467
Received 1,153 Likes on 863 Posts
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
A tremendous loss for music, softened only by the fact that he left us so much amazing work.
#12
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 35,119
Received 963 Likes on 661 Posts
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off