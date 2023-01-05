Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023

A tremendous loss. I was fortunate enough to see him perform years ago with my dad. Sundown and The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald are amazing songs, along with Carefree Highway, Rainy Day People, Song For A Winter's Night, and so many more. He'll be greatly missed.Here is a reaction video to the one that eXcentris posted, as well as one for Sundown, with Jamel_AKA_Jamal, that are worth a watch ...