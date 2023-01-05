DVD Talk Forum

Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023

Music Talk

Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023

   
05-01-23, 10:10 PM
Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Probably the best known Canadian "folk singer", poet, troubadour, etc. Best known for songs like "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown".

Here's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" which chronicles the ship's sinking in Lake Superior during a storm in 1975:

05-01-23, 10:18 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Legend.
05-01-23, 10:29 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Truth. RIP
05-01-23, 10:41 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
A tremendous loss. I was fortunate enough to see him perform years ago with my dad. Sundown and The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald are amazing songs, along with Carefree Highway, Rainy Day People, Song For A Winter's Night, and so many more. He'll be greatly missed.

Here is a reaction video to the one that eXcentris posted, as well as one for Sundown, with Jamel_AKA_Jamal, that are worth a watch ...


05-02-23, 12:49 AM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Originally Posted by eXcentris View Post
Probably the best known Canadian "folk singer", poet, troubadour, etc.
Gordon Lightfoot wad great and everything, but doesn't that title belong to Neil Young?
05-02-23, 08:37 AM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Sad news. I always wanted to see him live, but it just didnt work out.
I recommend that documentary that came out a few years ago to anyone even remotely interested in his life and work.
05-02-23, 02:00 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Thanks to SCTV, I think of this every time that I hear Gordon Lightfoot's name or one of his songs:


05-02-23, 02:03 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Originally Posted by eXcentris View Post
Probably the best known Canadian "folk singer", poet, troubadour, etc.
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Gordon Lightfoot was great and everything, but doesn't that title belong to Neil Young?
One could certainly make a case for Neil Young. Young leaned much more to the 'rock' side when it came to his music, though. I think a good comparable for Lightfoot would be Joni Mitchell.
05-02-23, 02:06 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Originally Posted by rbrown498 View Post
Thanks to SCTV, I think of this every time that I hear Gordon Lightfoot's name or one of his songs:

I remember that ...

Dave Thomas as Harvey K-Tel ...
05-02-23, 03:56 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Damn, sad news. I remember first hearing "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" in high school music class, I loved it then and still do now. RIP Gordon.
05-02-23, 04:05 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
A tremendous loss for music, softened only by the fact that he left us so much amazing work.
05-03-23, 03:55 PM
Re: Happy trails Gordon Lightfoot 1938 - 2023
Originally Posted by Toby Dramit View Post
One could certainly make a case for Neil Young. Young leaned much more to the 'rock' side when it came to his music, though. I think a good comparable for Lightfoot would be Joni Mitchell.
Yup, Lightfoot has always been a "folk singer", Neil Young was a rocker for a long period of time. Plus Lightfoot's songs are often about Canadiana, him and The Tragically Hip are probably the most "Canadian" of all singers/bands.
