DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)

   
Old 01-13-20, 02:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,081
Received 18 Likes on 18 Posts
Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)


Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since GRAMMY award-winning Lightning Bolt.Gigaton is available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com. The first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, will be released in the coming weeks.

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall.” Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.
Tour Dates: (unfortunately none close by me )

March 18th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20th – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22nd – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 24th – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28th – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 2nd – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 4th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 6th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 11th – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 13th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
April 15th & 16th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 18th & 19th – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Last edited by dex14; 01-13-20 at 02:46 PM.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-20, 02:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 5,834
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
sigh...looks like a road trip to STL.

I'm sure they'll do a Wrigley show on the 2nd leg of the tour, and I'll go, but damn I hate concerts at that place.
emanon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-20, 02:35 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,105
Received 18 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
I'll try for MSG and Baltimore. Probably will end up with nothing. They make it really hard to get tickets to anything big these. Verified Fan.. random queues during the onsale...
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-13-20, 02:44 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Obi-Wan Jabroni's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 10,758
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
Been a long time since I've seen them live. Might look at a road trip to Hamilton.
Obi-Wan Jabroni is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.