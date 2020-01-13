Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band’s first studio album since GRAMMY award-winning Lightning Bolt.Gigaton is available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com. The first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, will be released in the coming weeks.
“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."
Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall.” Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.
March 18th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20th – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22nd – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
March 24th – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28th – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 2nd – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 4th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 6th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 11th – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 13th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
April 15th & 16th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 18th & 19th – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Re: Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
sigh...looks like a road trip to STL.
I'm sure they'll do a Wrigley show on the 2nd leg of the tour, and I'll go, but damn I hate concerts at that place.
Re: Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)
I'll try for MSG and Baltimore. Probably will end up with nothing. They make it really hard to get tickets to anything big these. Verified Fan.. random queues during the onsale...
