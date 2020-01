Pearl Jam: Gigaton- 3/27/20 (New Album + Tour)

Quote:

Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album,on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam,marks the band’s first studio album since GRAMMY award-winningis available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com . The first single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, will be released in the coming weeks.explains Mike McCready.’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo “Ice Waterfall.” Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.