DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Record Store Day 2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Record Store Day 2023

   
Old 02-18-23, 06:52 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 40,457
Received 1,773 Likes on 1,265 Posts
Record Store Day 2023
April 22, 2023. About two months away.

And here's the list:

https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases

Start saving those pennies now!
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.