The Sam Smith Appreciation Thread

02-04-23, 08:38 PM
The Sam Smith Appreciation Thread
I got into them by the recent uproar of I'm Not Here To Make Friends which led me to Unholy. That song just has me mesmerized. I've had it on loop for 2 days. I don't know what it is about it, I must listen to it over and over again. I hate that it's so short which apparently is a criticism, that it's missing a bridge.

And if there's already a thread about them, I searched and got nothing, point me and my tail there
02-04-23, 08:58 PM
Re: The Sam Smith Appreciation Thread
Mods : Can we move the comments about Sam Smith made in the recent Aubrey Plaza SNL episode into this thread?

