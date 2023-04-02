The Sam Smith Appreciation Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The Sam Smith Appreciation Thread
I got into them by the recent uproar of I'm Not Here To Make Friends which led me to Unholy. That song just has me mesmerized. I've had it on loop for 2 days. I don't know what it is about it, I must listen to it over and over again. I hate that it's so short which apparently is a criticism, that it's missing a bridge.
And if there's already a thread about them, I searched and got nothing, point me and my tail there
And if there's already a thread about them, I searched and got nothing, point me and my tail there
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,029
Received 4,055 Likes on 2,747 Posts
Re: The Sam Smith Appreciation Thread
Mods : Can we move the comments about Sam Smith made in the recent Aubrey Plaza SNL episode into this thread?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off