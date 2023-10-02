Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,233
Received 586 Likes on 505 Posts
Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
Limited to 1000 units worldwide, you better order fast. I bet it's gone by this weekend. Prior exclusive Blu-ray audio releases from SDE have sold out very quickly. You get new stereo and surround mixes in Hi-Rez quality.
https://superdeluxeedition.com/news/...rround-series/
31 pounds shipped to America. They have a few other exclusive Blu-ray audios, though most are sold out.
https://superdeluxeedition.com/news/...rround-series/
31 pounds shipped to America. They have a few other exclusive Blu-ray audios, though most are sold out.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
OK, I just ordered but since it is a BD from Europe will it play in my US player?
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,233
Received 586 Likes on 505 Posts
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
I missed out on the Ten Years After Blu-ray audio from SDE. That one sold out in like one day.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
Thanks, this is a top 20 all time album for me. I was pissed that the big CD box set didn't come with a BD. I don't have an ATMOS set up but the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup and the Beatles' ATMOS mixes sound great on my 5.1 system.
Last edited by stvn1974; 02-10-23 at 06:05 PM.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,155
Received 4,084 Likes on 2,764 Posts
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
It's such a great album. I'm done collecting physical media for music, but I downloaded the remastered deluxe set from Tidal in Master quality sound to my Tesla and man, do I love that recording. The live stuff there is great as well.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off