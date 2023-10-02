DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix

   
Old 02-10-23, 05:35 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,233
Received 586 Likes on 505 Posts
Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
Limited to 1000 units worldwide, you better order fast. I bet it's gone by this weekend. Prior exclusive Blu-ray audio releases from SDE have sold out very quickly. You get new stereo and surround mixes in Hi-Rez quality.

https://superdeluxeedition.com/news/...rround-series/

31 pounds shipped to America. They have a few other exclusive Blu-ray audios, though most are sold out.

PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-23, 05:54 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,216
Received 251 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
OK, I just ordered but since it is a BD from Europe will it play in my US player?
stvn1974 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-23, 05:57 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 26,233
Received 586 Likes on 505 Posts
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
Originally Posted by stvn1974 View Post
OK, I just ordered but since it is a BD from Europe will it play in my US player?
Yes, there's no video on the disc and coded for all regions. This is just the stereo remix and surround track.

I missed out on the Ten Years After Blu-ray audio from SDE. That one sold out in like one day.
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
stvn1974 (02-10-23)
Old 02-10-23, 05:59 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 6,216
Received 251 Likes on 168 Posts
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
Thanks, this is a top 20 all time album for me. I was pissed that the big CD box set didn't come with a BD. I don't have an ATMOS set up but the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup and the Beatles' ATMOS mixes sound great on my 5.1 system.
Last edited by stvn1974; 02-10-23 at 06:05 PM.
stvn1974 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-10-23, 06:47 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 66,155
Received 4,084 Likes on 2,764 Posts
Re: Bob Dylan Time Out Of Mind Blu-ray Audio w/ new Dolby Atmos mix
It's such a great album. I'm done collecting physical media for music, but I downloaded the remastered deluxe set from Tidal in Master quality sound to my Tesla and man, do I love that recording. The live stuff there is great as well.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.