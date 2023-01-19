boygenius - the record 3/31/23
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,722
Received 3,988 Likes on 2,695 Posts
boygenius - the record 3/31/23
boygenius is a supergroup that put out a very good EP in 2018. The group is made up of three up and coming female singer-songwriters : Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Since that EP came out, Bridgers has kind of "blown up" with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, a high-profile duet with Taylor Swift, a much-seen SNL performance and becoming half of a celeb couple with actor Paul Mescal.
I think their first full LP is going to be a big hit and they're on the cusp of becoming big stars. The first three tracks just dropped yesterday (one song per lead vocalist) and today they've been given a cover story on Rolling Stone. I think their new stuff is great!
Boygenius, Supergroup With Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Releases Three-Track Preview of First Full Albumhttps://variety.com/2023/music/news/boygenius-new-album-tracks-phoebe-bridgers-lucy-dacus-julien-baker-1235493440/
How boygenius Became the World’s Most Exciting SupergroupOn their own, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are three accomplished singer-songwriters. Together, they're a one-of-a-kind band powered by friendship, sick books, and sicker songs
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...ew-1234660514/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off