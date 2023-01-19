DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

boygenius - the record 3/31/23

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

boygenius - the record 3/31/23

   
Old 01-19-23, 03:34 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,722
Received 3,988 Likes on 2,695 Posts
boygenius - the record 3/31/23




boygenius is a supergroup that put out a very good EP in 2018. The group is made up of three up and coming female singer-songwriters : Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Since that EP came out, Bridgers has kind of "blown up" with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, a high-profile duet with Taylor Swift, a much-seen SNL performance and becoming half of a celeb couple with actor Paul Mescal.

I think their first full LP is going to be a big hit and they're on the cusp of becoming big stars. The first three tracks just dropped yesterday (one song per lead vocalist) and today they've been given a cover story on Rolling Stone. I think their new stuff is great!

Boygenius, Supergroup With Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Releases Three-Track Preview of First Full Album

https://variety.com/2023/music/news/boygenius-new-album-tracks-phoebe-bridgers-lucy-dacus-julien-baker-1235493440/

How boygenius Became the World’s Most Exciting Supergroup

On their own, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are three accomplished singer-songwriters. Together, they're a one-of-a-kind band powered by friendship, sick books, and sicker songs
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...ew-1234660514/

Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Metallica - 72 Seasons / World Tour 2023-2024

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.