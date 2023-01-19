boygenius - the record 3/31/23

Boygenius, Supergroup With Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Releases Three-Track Preview of First Full Album

How boygenius Became the World’s Most Exciting Supergroup

boygenius is a supergroup that put out a very good EP in 2018. The group is made up of three up and coming female singer-songwriters : Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Since that EP came out, Bridgers has kind of "blown up" with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, a high-profile duet with Taylor Swift, a much-seen SNL performance and becoming half of a celeb couple with actor Paul Mescal.I think their first full LP is going to be a big hit and they're on the cusp of becoming big stars. The first three tracks just dropped yesterday (one song per lead vocalist) and today they've been given a cover story on Rolling Stone. I think their new stuff is great!https://variety.com/2023/music/news/boygenius-new-album-tracks-phoebe-bridgers-lucy-dacus-julien-baker-1235493440/On their own, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are three accomplished singer-songwriters. Together, they're a one-of-a-kind band powered by friendship, sick books, and sicker songs