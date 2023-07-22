DVD Talk Forum

07-22-23, 07:40 PM
Popular Musicians covering other artists song with AI
Some of them can get close to the real thing and maybe just the first step to being almost identical to the real voices.

How long will this last?

I assume eventually artists would be pissed if they covered a song without theiir permission with A.I.






07-22-23, 08:06 PM
Re: Popular Musicians covering other artists song with AI
I want to hear Taylor Swift sing "My Neck, My Back."
