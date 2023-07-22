Popular Musicians covering other artists song with AI
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 21,281
Received 560 Likes on 470 Posts
Popular Musicians covering other artists song with AI
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 41,659
Received 2,069 Likes on 1,463 Posts
Re: Popular Musicians covering other artists song with AI
I want to hear Taylor Swift sing "My Neck, My Back."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off