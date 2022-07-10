DVD Talk Forum

Stephen Sanchez

Music Talk

10-07-22, 04:17 AM
Stephen Sanchez
The next Elvis?

This is popular on the radio and sounds like something that came from the 50's.

Maybe somebody whose career is about to take off?


