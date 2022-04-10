DVD Talk Forum

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

   
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Loretta Lynn, coal miners daughter and country queen, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)  Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miners daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynns family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
