Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Loretta Lynn, coal miners daughter and country queen, diesNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miners daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynns family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off