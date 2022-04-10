Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)  Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miners daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynns family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills, the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.