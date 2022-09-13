Anyone play the piano? Im looking for a good beginners online course
https://www.pianogroove.com/
Mainly looking to learn some blues, r&b, gospel, jazz, etc. I was mainly a harmonica player, a very good one but unfortunately my TMJ is quite bad and I can no longer play. I bought a used Yamaha electric piano and am looking for online lessons. Any recommendations? Piano Groove looks interesting.
