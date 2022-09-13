DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Anyone play the piano? Im looking for a good beginners online course

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Anyone play the piano? Im looking for a good beginners online course

   
Old 09-13-22, 06:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 10,096
Received 361 Likes on 280 Posts
Anyone play the piano? Im looking for a good beginners online course
https://www.pianogroove.com/

Mainly looking to learn some blues, r&b, gospel, jazz, etc. I was mainly a harmonica player, a very good one but unfortunately my TMJ is quite bad and I can no longer play. I bought a used Yamaha electric piano and am looking for online lessons. Any recommendations? Piano Groove looks interesting.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The Music Video Sequitur Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.