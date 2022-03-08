ticketmaster question
#1
ticketmaster question
Has anyone that sold tickets on ticketmaster received an email from them asking for information for a 1099K?? I'm sold a pair of tickets for face value for an event I can't make next weekend, its the second time I sold tickets there and the first time I did not get this message. Not sure it was last year or this year I sold as verified reseller. Any idea if this is legit?
Re: ticketmaster question
Re: ticketmaster question
Yup I had to do that when I sold my Raiders vs 49ers tickets through Ticketmaster recently.
