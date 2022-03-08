DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

ticketmaster question

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

ticketmaster question

   
Old 08-03-22, 01:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,062
Received 218 Likes on 159 Posts
ticketmaster question
Has anyone that sold tickets on ticketmaster received an email from them asking for information for a 1099K?? I'm sold a pair of tickets for face value for an event I can't make next weekend, its the second time I sold tickets there and the first time I did not get this message. Not sure it was last year or this year I sold as verified reseller. Any idea if this is legit?
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-22, 01:50 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,526
Likes: 0
Received 2,859 Likes on 1,959 Posts
Re: ticketmaster question
Originally Posted by jpcamb View Post
Has anyone that sold tickets on ticketmaster received an email from them asking for information for a 1099K?? I'm sold a pair of tickets for face value for an event I can't make next weekend, its the second time I sold tickets there and the first time I did not get this message. Not sure it was last year or this year I sold as verified reseller. Any idea if this is legit?
It’s legit. The IRS is tracking income from sales on anything more than $600 cumulative now. This goes for stuff like eBay too. It sucks.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-03-22, 02:05 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,241
Received 3,208 Likes on 2,137 Posts
Re: ticketmaster question
Yup I had to do that when I sold my Raiders vs 49ers tickets through Ticketmaster recently.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.