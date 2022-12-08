DVD Talk Forum

I just learned Sir Anthony Hopkins composed a classical piece
And Andre Rieu performed it with his orchestra, with Hopkins in the audience.

My mom has a painting that he did hanging in her house. Its small but nice.
For some reason I thought he wrote and/or performed a piece for Hannibal.

I can't find reference to it, so perhaps I am misremembering.
