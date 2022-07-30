Best version of the song-Gloria?
Best version of the song-Gloria?
I will go with The Shadows of Knight version and I just heard that their lead singer just passed away,
I believe Them(w/Van Morrison) released their version earlier but for some reason The Shadows of Knight seemed better.
The Doors did a live version and not sure if they also did a studio version.
Re: Best version of the song-Gloria?
Laura Branigan!
Re: Best version of the song-Gloria?
/thread
