Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Best version of the song-Gloria?

   
Best version of the song-Gloria?
I will go with The Shadows of Knight version and I just heard that their lead singer just passed away,

I believe Them(w/Van Morrison) released their version earlier but for some reason The Shadows of Knight seemed better.

The Doors did a live version and not sure if they also did a studio version.
Re: Best version of the song-Gloria?
Laura Branigan!

Re: Best version of the song-Gloria?
/thread
