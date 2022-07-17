Jethro Tull overview

So we haven't discussed Jethro Tull here for a while, and never as a career overview, so why not?First thing - why are they not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? They were hugely successful, with bestselling albums filled with great, challenging music, and they played to sold out arena crowds for over a decade. They influenced a lot of bands, including Iron Maiden (both Steve Harris and Bruce Dickinson are HUGE Tull fans). So, for a band this great to NOT be in the R&RHOF seems absurd.And when you dive in to their catalog, you see that they really evolved musically over the years, and then stepped back a couple times, making the odd left turn, stylistically, every now and then.Early on, they were another British Blues Rock band, with guitar player Mick Abrahams. Yes, another British Blues Rock band - except that singer/flutist Ian Anderson had wide ranging musical tastes, and wanted to bring a lot of that in to Tull (including Jazz and medieval Folk stylings). But the first album, This Was, was a jazzy Blues Rock album, with guitarist Abrahams being just as important to the direction of the music as Anderson was.Well, Abrahams was let go after the tour supporting the first album. Or he quit. Or both. Anderson wanted to be more than a jazzy Blues Rock band, so he moved on from Abrahams, and brought in Tony Iommi from the band Earth. Iommi only lasted a month or two before going back to Earth and changing the band's name to Black Sabbath, but after Iommi left Anderson brought in a guitar player named Martin Barre who would become his musical foil for the next two decades. Before recording the subsequent album, Stand Up, the band released a standalone single, Living In The Past, which became their first hit.The album itself found the band themselves living in the past, as the band was still writing just as many Blues Rock songs as more adventurous material.That would change, though, on their next album, Benefit.