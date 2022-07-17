Jethro Tull overview
Jethro Tull overview
So we haven't discussed Jethro Tull here for a while, and never as a career overview, so why not?
First thing - why are they not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? They were hugely successful, with bestselling albums filled with great, challenging music, and they played to sold out arena crowds for over a decade. They influenced a lot of bands, including Iron Maiden (both Steve Harris and Bruce Dickinson are HUGE Tull fans). So, for a band this great to NOT be in the R&RHOF seems absurd.
And when you dive in to their catalog, you see that they really evolved musically over the years, and then stepped back a couple times, making the odd left turn, stylistically, every now and then.
Early on, they were another British Blues Rock band, with guitar player Mick Abrahams. Yes, another British Blues Rock band - except that singer/flutist Ian Anderson had wide ranging musical tastes, and wanted to bring a lot of that in to Tull (including Jazz and medieval Folk stylings). But the first album, This Was, was a jazzy Blues Rock album, with guitarist Abrahams being just as important to the direction of the music as Anderson was.
Well, Abrahams was let go after the tour supporting the first album. Or he quit. Or both. Anderson wanted to be more than a jazzy Blues Rock band, so he moved on from Abrahams, and brought in Tony Iommi from the band Earth. Iommi only lasted a month or two before going back to Earth and changing the band's name to Black Sabbath, but after Iommi left Anderson brought in a guitar player named Martin Barre who would become his musical foil for the next two decades. Before recording the subsequent album, Stand Up, the band released a standalone single, Living In The Past, which became their first hit.
The album itself found the band themselves living in the past, as the band was still writing just as many Blues Rock songs as more adventurous material.
That would change, though, on their next album, Benefit.
With Benefit the more identifiable Jethro Tull style was born. They would expand on it greatly on the next album, but here you can tell that this was a band coming in to their own.
After having Aqualung incorrectly called a, "Concept album," in the music press as many times as it was, Ian Anderson decided to mock said music press by releasing a concept album to end all concept albums - a full, album length single song. Based on a story by a fictitious kid (Gerald Bostock - an Ian Anderson creation). Lyrically, it was all tongue-in-cheek. Musically, it was brilliant.
And the album went to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart!
With the success of Thick As A Brick, Anderson decided to do it again (the album length single song thing).
But this time the results were... Weird. Anderson, already a multi-instrumentalist (guitar, flute, bass, keyboards, and, when the need arose - as on Locomotive Breath - drums) decided to take up Sax. Well, he picked up flute only a year before their first album and was self-taught, so, why not, right? Why not? Well, his sax playing was less than stellar, and it just sounded odd on this album. He also added a lot of other odd instrumentation to the album, and wrote a rather weird album length track. It's not bad, some would say it's brilliant. It's just really dense, odd, and not much fun.
A Passion Play, despite being completely UN-commercial, hit #1 just like it's predecessor had. So what do I know?
The critics savaged A Passion Play. (Some of them didn't like Thick As A Brick, so that's not surprising.) Ian's a smart guy, so he knew he couldn't keep doing the album length song thing, that had been done and it was time to move on.
The thing is, he was still in the, "Kitchen Sink," mode. Throwing in all sorts of non-Rock associated instruments - accordion, glockenspiel, etc. The album, War Child, was overproduced. Several of the songs would have been better suited with more stripped down production and fewer instruments thrown in.
Even so, there is some strong material here...
