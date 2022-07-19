Should individuals from bands go into RnR HoF?

Good Example: Paul Rodgers



He was lead singer for Free,Bad Company and The Firm. Three bands that will probably never go into the Hall so is that why Rodgers won't make it either?



Another example: Keith Emerson-Probably the greatest keyboard player of all time but was a member of Emerson Lake and Palmer(who I think should be in the Hall) which are questionable about entrance into the Hall. Plus Carl Palmer is one of the greatest drummers of all-time but not in the Hall.