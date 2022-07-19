Should individuals from bands go into RnR HoF?
Should individuals from bands go into RnR HoF?
Good Example: Paul Rodgers
He was lead singer for Free,Bad Company and The Firm. Three bands that will probably never go into the Hall so is that why Rodgers won't make it either?
Another example: Keith Emerson-Probably the greatest keyboard player of all time but was a member of Emerson Lake and Palmer(who I think should be in the Hall) which are questionable about entrance into the Hall. Plus Carl Palmer is one of the greatest drummers of all-time but not in the Hall.
Ronnie James Dio.
He should already be in, but Sharon kept him out when Sabbath was inducted, and Rainbow has zero chance of getting in, with DIO (the band) only having a slightly better than zero chance.
Ronnie should be in. Period. One of the best singers, ever, in any genre, and a great songwriter.
So, yeah, people like Paul Rodgers and Ronnie James Dio should be in. Absolutely.
Are there any individuals in the RnR HoF that were in a band(s) but did not have a solid solo career?
I think folks get admitted based on a particular band or solo career, not their overarching resume. But that hall is ridiculous anyway, so whatever.
I think folks get admitted based on a particular band or solo career, not their overarching resume. But that hall is ridiculous anyway, so whatever.
