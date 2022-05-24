DVD Talk Forum

Will Blade Runner Ever Get a Proper Soundtrack Release?

Music Talk

Will Blade Runner Ever Get a Proper Soundtrack Release?

   
05-24-22, 03:47 PM
Will Blade Runner Ever Get a Proper Soundtrack Release?
I'm listening to the Blade Runner soundtrack again and it never ceases to annoy me that they mixed in audio from the actual movie (voices, sound effects, act) into it. It's FORTY YEARS later, can they *finally* release a proper soundtrack of this classic film? Or is there one and I just haven't found it--in which case: HELP!

P.S. Who else hates that they mix in dialogue and whatnot into audio in movie soundtracks? What's the point of that to begin with?!
05-24-22, 04:01 PM
Re: Will Blade Runner Ever Get a Proper Soundtrack Release?
One of my favorite Bob Dylan songs is from the Natural Born Killers film and the song has dialogue in it. I have never been able to find a clean copy.
05-24-22, 04:11 PM
Re: Will Blade Runner Ever Get a Proper Soundtrack Release?
Pulp Fiction has audio from the film but they're their own chapters. There is no film audio in the songs.
05-24-22, 04:39 PM
Re: Will Blade Runner Ever Get a Proper Soundtrack Release?
Isn't the issue that there's no clean tracks from Vangelis' original recordings? That's why the other version without dialog is a re-recording.
