DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Alan White (Yes)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

RIP Alan White (Yes)

   
Old 05-26-22, 03:12 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 10,335
Received 404 Likes on 317 Posts
RIP Alan White (Yes)
Man, this is not a good day.

Alan White has died at 72.

Apart from his many years with Yes, he also played with John Lennon and George Harrison.

RIP to another great musician.
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-26-22, 03:38 PM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
L Everett Scott's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: The Cosmopolis of Barrie
Posts: 948
Received 90 Likes on 83 Posts
Re: RIP Alan White (Yes)
This is just unreal...another talented musician gone. Rest in peace Alan White.
L Everett Scott is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
RIP: Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.