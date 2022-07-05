Parents of Teenagers : Try the 'We Are The World' Challenge!
Parents of Teenagers : Try the 'We Are The World' Challenge!
I saw this on Twitter and thought it was pretty awesome :
Offer your teenage child $1 for every singer they correctly identify in the We Are The World video.
It will cost everybody at least a dollar as MJ is universally recognizable. It cost me $2 because my son correctly guessed Bob Dylan. He missed both Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen despite my listening to those two all the time. He complained afterwards how unfair it was because the singers are so much younger.
Now my daughter is a music nut and would probably get everyone who sings a line except James Ingram and Al Jarreau. But she's in college so I didn't have to try it with her.
Anyone else with a teenage kid, try it and let us know how they did.
Interesting. I may try that with my 19 year old.
My son will probably get MJ and Ray Charles (thanks to The Blues Brothers).
It's amazing how big and impactful that was - and how long ago.
I love the idea. My kid might cost me a buck. Was thinking of this song when I heard it recently - what an absolutely amazing document/ undertaking that song was and is!
